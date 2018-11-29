By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s good news coming out of Colorado’s ski industry this week. Winter Park Resort has opened an additional 220 acres of terrain thanks to what officials there call “snow”vember!

The ski area has recorded over 5 feet of snow during this month which is roughly double their 10-year average for November.

Newly opened terrain includes the Sunnyside Lift and corresponding trails, as well as the Pioneer Lift and all Vasquez Ridge trails.

Over 600 acres are now open for the season at Winter Park.

All of Colorado’s ski areas will enjoy new snow over the next several days with some places expecting more than a foot of snow out of the next two storms.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.