  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Snow, Rocky Mountain Snow, Skiing, Winter Park Resort, Winter Storm

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – There’s good news coming out of Colorado’s ski industry this week. Winter Park Resort has opened an additional 220 acres of terrain thanks to what officials there call “snow”vember!

2018 11 25 wp powder aleet 1 Winter Park Opens Vasquez Ridge Thanks To Epic Snowvember

(credit: Winter Park Resort)

The ski area has recorded over 5 feet of snow during this month which is roughly double their 10-year average for November.

Newly opened terrain includes the Sunnyside Lift and corresponding trails, as well as the Pioneer Lift and all Vasquez Ridge trails.

Over 600 acres are now open for the season at Winter Park.

loveland 100 inches 4 dustin schaefer loveland ski area Winter Park Opens Vasquez Ridge Thanks To Epic Snowvember

Loveland Ski Area has already topped 100 inches of snow this season. (credit: Dustin Shaefer)

All of Colorado’s ski areas will enjoy new snow over the next several days with some places expecting more than a foot of snow out of the next two storms.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s