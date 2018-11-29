By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado teens have the highest vaping rates in the country. One in four Colorado teens vape. Even students as young as middle school are smoking Juul devices.

Fully aware of that disappointing set of stats, Gov. John Hickenlooper made another push for No Vape November to the students at Denver South High School Thursday morning.

It had all the makings of a high school pep rally: cheerleaders, a drumline and students holding signs. However, these signs didn’t say “Go Rebels.” The freshman class at DSHS made posters with sayings like “You can’t addict us” and “Rebel against vape!”

“Twenty out of the 42 chemicals in Juul pods cause cancer. That’s 20 chemicals causing cancer inside your body,” said Coleen Campbell, student body president.

The governor was able to lead the room in a cheer, chanting “No More Vape Tricks.”

“No More Vape Tricks” is a movement to educate people on manipulation tactics used by vape companies. Hickenlooper says many use tricky language and marketing to attract customers, and unfortunately, children.

“They’ve got appealing flavors, candy-like packaging, devices to be easily hidden so when the teacher turns to the blackboard someone can grab a quick vape,” said Hickenlooper.

The FDA has made it more difficult for teens to find fruit-flavored vape pods in stores. However, when it comes to the vaping epidemic there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.