By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It will be a busy weekend in Colorado’s Weather Center as we track two storm systems on the way to the Central Rockies.

The first will arrive tomorrow with another round of mountain snow, cooler temperatures, and potentially some rain or snow showers in the evening for Denver and the adjacent plains.

We’ll see a lull on Saturday with seasonal temperatures statewide.

Then the second storm arrives Sunday with more mountain snow, even colder temperatures, and a chance for snow showers in Denver and on the plains.

The mountains will see several inches before all is said and done but at this time we do not anticipate any major accumulations for Denver and the lower elevations.

