  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dillon, High School National Snowshoe Championship, Italy, Jeremiah Vaille, Leadville, Local TV, Snowshoeing, Summit County

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter enthusiasts participate in many activities in Colorado, ranging from skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, hockey, sledding and snowshoeing. In fact, the high school national snowshoeing champion calls Colorado home.

snow run copy High School Snowshoe Champion Headed To Italy For World Championships

(credit: Jeremiah Vaille)

Jeremiah Vaille from Dillon recently brought home the High School National Snowshoe Championship. The race was held in Bennington, VT in March.

The 16-year-old has also competed in state competitions held in Leadville. He will be traveling to Italy in January 2019 to compete in the World Championships.

new copy1 High School Snowshoe Champion Headed To Italy For World Championships

(credit: Jeremiah Vaille)

The junior at Summit High School practices daily, a job made easier this winter by early deep snowfall in the High Country.

“It’s such an honor to be the best in the country in a sport that I love,” said Vaille.

snow run3 copy High School Snowshoe Champion Headed To Italy For World Championships

(credit: Jeremiah Vaille)

Now, Summit County residents have decided to help Vaille with his expenses to Italy. They’ve started a GoFundMe account online.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s