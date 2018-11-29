By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Winter enthusiasts participate in many activities in Colorado, ranging from skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, hockey, sledding and snowshoeing. In fact, the high school national snowshoeing champion calls Colorado home.

Jeremiah Vaille from Dillon recently brought home the High School National Snowshoe Championship. The race was held in Bennington, VT in March.

The 16-year-old has also competed in state competitions held in Leadville. He will be traveling to Italy in January 2019 to compete in the World Championships.

The junior at Summit High School practices daily, a job made easier this winter by early deep snowfall in the High Country.

“It’s such an honor to be the best in the country in a sport that I love,” said Vaille.

Now, Summit County residents have decided to help Vaille with his expenses to Italy. They’ve started a GoFundMe account online.

