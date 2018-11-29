By Chris Bengel

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – JaVale McGee has been one of the most consistent players for the Los Angeles Lakers for the first quarter of the NBA season. In fact, he may have made himself even more revered with the fanbase for his actions prior to Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Before the Lakers took the court, McGee caught a mother and her baby daughter sitting near the entrance to the Los Angeles locker room and ended up signing the front of the baby’s Lakers shirt.

McGee certainly made a moment that the mother and her daughter will never forget.

The Lakers were on the road taking on the Nuggets in Denver.

Unfortunately for those Laker fans in attendance, they weren’t treated to the most spectacular showing as the Nuggets came away with a dominant 117-85 victory over the Lakers. LeBron James was held to a season-low 14 points on the night and McGee didn’t fare much better as he scored just 2 points in 16 minutes in the loss.

Prior to Tuesday, McGee had been playing some tremendous basketball. The veteran big man is currently averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per contest while also shooting 62.6 percent from the field. McGee had scored 12 points in each of the team’s last three games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and Utah Jazz prior to Tuesday’s contest.

While his performance on the court may not have been anything to write home about on Tuesday, he certainly cemented a lifetime moment for this mother and daughter.