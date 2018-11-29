  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Hugh Jackman just announced his first world tour — and one of the stops will be in Denver. The tour is called “The Man. The Music. The Show.”

Jackman will be performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserable and more from Broadway and film, according to the statement released by AEG Presents. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman will perform at the Pepsi Center on July 10, 2019. Tickets go on sale Saturday,  Dec. 7.

gettyimages 182095636 Hugh Jackson Bringing One Man Show To Denvers Pepsi Center

Actor Hugh Jackman on September 28, 2013 in Zurich, Switzerland. (credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The North American leg of the tour will begin in Houston, Texas on June 18 and includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York, with two shows at Madison Square Garden, as well as two performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to AEG.

hugh jackman tour dates Hugh Jackson Bringing One Man Show To Denvers Pepsi Center

(credit: AEG Presents)

“From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time,” promoters stated.

gettyimages 86275099 Hugh Jackson Bringing One Man Show To Denvers Pepsi Center

Actor Hugh Jackman arrives at the screening 20th Century Fox’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” at the Chinese Theater on April 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

About Hugh Jackman

“Jackman garnered his first Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo’s famous novel of the same name. Jackman’s standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.” — AEG Presents

gettyimages 642350138 Hugh Jackson Bringing One Man Show To Denvers Pepsi Center

Australian actor Hugh Jackman attends a press conference for the film “Logan” in competition at the 67th Berlinale film festival in Berlin on February 17, 2017. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

