DENVER (CBS4) – Hugh Jackman just announced his first world tour — and one of the stops will be in Denver. The tour is called “The Man. The Music. The Show.”

Jackman will be performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserable and more from Broadway and film, according to the statement released by AEG Presents. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

Jackman will perform at the Pepsi Center on July 10, 2019. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 7.

The North American leg of the tour will begin in Houston, Texas on June 18 and includes stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York, with two shows at Madison Square Garden, as well as two performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to AEG.

“From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time,” promoters stated.

About Hugh Jackman