STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A 24-year-old northern Colorado man was killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Routt County officials say Hayden Savage of Oak Creek died Saturday when his snowmobile veered off a county road and crashed into a stand of trees near Stagecoach Reservoir, south of Steamboat Springs and east of Oak Creek.

Undersheriff Doug Scherar says authorities were notified at about 3 p.m. Saturday. Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers were the first to arrive and attempted CPR but were unable to revive Savage.

Scherar tells the Steamboat Pilot & Today that Savage was not wearing a helmet.

Savage was well-known in the community for his involvement with Routt County Riders, where he has worked the past several years building mountain biking trails in the area.

The Riders’ Facebook page posted the following message about Savage: “Too sad for words. Your energy, positivity and commitment to building the best trails possible will be missed every day. Thank you for your years of hard work with us. Ride in peace Hayden.”

