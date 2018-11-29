By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – Grab your bananas and Koopa shells. Mario Kart is coming to Denver.

The Australia-based Mushroom Rally is a go-kart race inspired by the Mario Kart video game series.

A limited number of drivers will be able to dress up as their favorite Super Mario characters and race around a custom track in Denver. The track will not be on city streets, and is still top secret. It will, however, be inspired by a course in the game. Drivers will be able to collect mushrooms, stars, bananas, and prizes.

Finalists will have a chance to race for the national championship in Las Vegas.

Head to the Mushroom Rally website to sign up. Tickets to drive are set at $55. The race will take place starting at 9 a.m. on April 6th, 2019.

