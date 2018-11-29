  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – United Airlines will begin flying passengers nonstop from Denver to Germany next spring. The airline sent out a release Thursday morning announcing that they will be the only U.S. airline to fly from Denver International Airport directly to Frankfurt.

gettyimages 543351666 United Airlines To Start Nonstop Flights To Germany

Frankfurt (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The flights will start in May and, according to a press release, they will be year-round. The first day for the flights will be May 2.

“United is committed to expanding our global network for our customers and our employees and we are excited to continue this growth with the addition of new service between Denver and Frankfurt,” Patrick Quayle said in a prepared statement.

Kim Day, CEO of DIA, said the airport is “appreciative” of United’s plan.

dia 4 United Airlines To Start Nonstop Flights To Germany

Denver International Airport (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

“We are appreciative to have such a great partnership with United Airlines and that they continue to grow and invest in Denver with the addition of this new year-round transatlantic service,” she said.

Lufthansa has been flying passengers nonstop from DIA to Munich since 2016.

