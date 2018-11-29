  • CBS4On Air

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has authorized Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposal to develop an additional 0.3 square miles of skiing on Aspen Mountain. The Aspen Times reports the authorization came in a draft decision notice issued Wednesday.

The agency also approved the company’s desire to construct a new chairlift and add snowmaking as part of a goal to develop the Pandora terrain on the upper east side of the mountain. The company says the new terrain will meet customer demands for a more diverse experience.

The White River National Forest performed an Environmental Analysis on the company’s plan. The release of the draft decision initiates a 45-day objections period. Individuals and groups that submitted comments during a May 2018 scoping period have standing to file an objection. No new parties can raise objections.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

