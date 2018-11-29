  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:AIDS, Denver School For The Arts, Local TV, The Normal Heart

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Students at Denver School for the Arts are putting the spotlight, literally, on the AIDS/HIV epidemic. On Thursday night the play “The Normal Heart” opened, which tells the story of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 500 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

(credit: CBS)

“Nobody wanted to talk about it and when this was happening nothing was being done about it. This play addresses that,” said Marie-Antoinette Banks, a sophomore at the school.

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 1817 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

Marie-Antoinette Banks (credit: CBS)

She plays Dr. Emma Brookner, a physician who took care of patients with HIV and fought for research into the then unknown virus. For Marie-Antoinette, this is much more than a play.

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 828 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

(credit: CBS)

“My cousin was born with HIV and the doctors told her she wouldn’t live to be past two. She’s kind of like a medical miracle and she takes her medicine and she’s healthy and she’s doing great,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 1218 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

(credit: CBS)

She says this play has helped her understand what life has been like for her cousin and others. In addition to the play, the school is displaying four panels of the AIDS quilt that was displayed in Washington, DC in the 80s. Each one tells the story of someone who lost his or her life.

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 2100 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

(credit: CBS)

“It’s really emotional to look at just to read all the names and to know they were real people who lived and who died from this terrible disease no one wanted to talk about,” said Banks.

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 1607 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Denver Public Schools

dsa aids play 10pkg frame 2414 Denver High School Puts Spotlight On AIDS/HIV Epidemic

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s