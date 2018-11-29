DENVER (AP) — Left-handed reliever Chris Rusin and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to one-year contract worth $1,687,500, a deal with a $400,000 raise that avoided salary arbitration.

Under the terms of the deal announced Thursday, Rusin would earn an additional $25,000 each for 40 and 50 games pitched and $50,000 should he make the All-Star Game.

The 32-year-old was 2-3 with a 6.09 ERA in 49 appearances last season. In the postseason, Rusin threw four scoreless innings.

Rusin had a phenomenal 2017 season when he went 5-1 with a 2.65 ERA.

