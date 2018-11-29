  • CBS4On Air

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4)– A tight housing market combined with skyrocketing rent has made finding affordable housing in Denver a struggle. Now, a nonprofit with a unique solution is looking to help by pairing aging homeowners who have extra room with those in need of a place to live.

home sharing 10pkg frame 73 Affordable Housing Option Pairs Homeowners With Those In Need

CBS4’s Karen Morfitt interviews Dorothy Crockett (credit: CBS)

Dorothy Crockett moved into her home in the Bonnie Brae neighborhood 65 years ago.

“We were sort of on the very edge of fancy neighborhood you know, it was not quite that way when we moved here,” Crockett.

home sharing 10pkg frame 392 Affordable Housing Option Pairs Homeowners With Those In Need

(credit: CBS)

At 98 years old, she has no plans on leaving her home despite concerns about safety from her son.

“I kept saying please, I’ll be fine by myself, but he didn’t believe me,” she said.

home sharing 10pkg frame 1085 Affordable Housing Option Pairs Homeowners With Those In Need

Dorothy Crockett with Micaela Capelle (credit: CBS)

The answer was her 26-year-old roommate, Micaela Capelle.

“This is like my little half kitchen,” she said.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

They matched through the nonprofit Sunshine Homeshare. Their goal is to pair home providers looking for extra income, companionship or help with chores with those looking for affordable housing.

home sharing 10pkg frame 1007 Affordable Housing Option Pairs Homeowners With Those In Need

(credit: CBS)

“I could easily go rent an apartment for the $1,500 a month which is way over what I should be paying and be barely getting by, but to have the ability to be able to buy house in a few years is awesome,” Capelle said.

She pays little to no rent living with Crockett, but at times takes on the role of caregiver.

“It works wonderful. I mean, we each have our own lives in a way but many times she cooks dinner for me and she always tells me she’s going which is very helpful,” Crockett said.

home sharing 10pkg frame 2721 Affordable Housing Option Pairs Homeowners With Those In Need

(credit: CBS)

Perhaps the biggest return for both women is one they did not plan.

“She’s made her home feel like my home,” Capelle said.

“I feel it’s like a real good friendship for life,” Crockett said.

Anyone who signs up goes through a screening process and once matched there is a two-week trial period before an agreement reached.

LINK: Sunshine Homeshare (303) 915-8264

Karen Morfitt joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2013. She covers a variety of stories in and around the Denver metro area. Connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter @karenmorfitt or email her tips.

