By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s hard to believe we’re about to turn the calendar over to the final month of the year. As we move into December we’re expecting cold, wet and windy weather around Colorado.

The forecast is largely due in part to an active jet stream that will stay parked across the region for the next several days. It will have a series of storm systems embedded within and that will keep the forecast unsettled.

Snow showers are expected by Wednesday night in the mountains ahead of the first storm that will arrive Friday. It will bring colder temperatures statewide along with a chance for showers. Snow totals in the mountains should stay under a half-foot at most locations between Wednesday night and Friday morning.

A second storm will arrive Sunday with even colder air and another chance for snow, both in Denver, the mountains and on the eastern plains. Right now it’s hard to determine potential totals with the second system because it is still out over the northern part of the Pacific Ocean and a lot can change with the projected strength and path.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.