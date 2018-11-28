MINTURN, Colo. (AP) — A Vail ski academy teacher has died in a backcountry snowboarding accident at the East Vail Chutes.

Fellow snowboarder John Spriggs tells the Vail Daily that Bindu Sky Pomeroy went off a jump and landed head first in deep snow Tuesday morning.

Spriggs says the group estimated it took them seven minutes to reach him and they performed CPR for about an hour, but were unable to revive him.

Pomeroy had taught social studies at the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy for about a decade. Principal Wade Hill says Pomeroy was “one of the kindest, good-hearted guys I’ve ever known.”

The Eagle County sheriff’s office says the 44-year-old’s death appeared to be an unfortunate skiing accident.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)