CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The suspect who was shot and killed after a chase and crash in Douglas County on Tuesday has been identified as 19-year-old Nicholas Ryan from Aurora.

Investigators say deputies Douglas County Sheriff’s Office started chasing a stolen vehicle near C470 and South Broadway at about 3:30 a.m. The suspects reportedly fired shots at the deputies multiple times during the five-mile pursuit. Investigators said they were also dropping items from the SUV. The driver crashed at Dry Creek Road and Interstate 25, near the Greenwood Village-Centennial border.

Ryan was shot and killed. A second suspect was hospitalized but investigators didn’t say whether that suspect was shot or hurt in the crash. A third suspect, identified as 20-year-old Peirce Langewisch, was arrested.

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were the only officers involved. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told reporters the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office is leading the investigation because the fatal shooting took place in their jurisdiction.