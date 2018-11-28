MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) — A convicted sex offender, who was allegedly armed with a knife, is accused of attacking a man and trying to kidnap a woman in the King Soopers parking lot in Monument early Saturday morning. Police later identified the suspect as 61-year-old Steven Weaver.

According to the police report, the man and woman were walking out of the store at 1070 West Baptist Road a little after 6 a.m. The pair told police they loaded the groceries into the car, the woman got inside and the man went to return the shopping cart. They say that’s when Weaver walked up to their car and tried to open a door. The woman said she saw him approaching the car and was able to lock the doors.

After returning the cart, the man said he went back to his car and Weaver approached him, demanding to be given a ride. The two men got into a physical confrontation. The man said Weaver tried to stab him with a knife several times.

The man told police he tried to get into his car but Weaver pulled him away. He said Weaver got inside the car with the woman but he pulled Weaver out of the car and the two men got into another struggle. At that point, Weaver ran off.

Fortunately, the man wasn’t hurt.

Police caught up with Weaver and discovered that he is a sex offender but had not registered in the State of Colorado as required.

Weaver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and will be charged with attempted first degree kidnapping, attempted aggravated robbery, menacing, criminal trespass, failure to register as a sex offender, and harassment.

“The Monument Police Department would like to point out that the awareness displayed by the vehicle owners played a very large part in this incident concluding without injury or further criminal episode,” Chief Jacob Shirk stated. “They were both aware of their surroundings and paid attention to circumstances that did not seem right.”

“It is important to always pay attention to your surroundings. When moving about in public do not become so focused on your electronic devices that you fail to look around. Always take note of what is happening around you and who is in the area. If something does not feel right – trust your instincts,” Shirk stated.