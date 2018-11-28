By Michael Abeyta

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – If you have a teenager, you may have noticed that they may not be morning people. That’s why the Poudre School District Board of Education in Fort Collins voted, 7-0, Tuesday to change the start times for their high schools and elementary schools beginning in the 2019 school year.

PSD's Board of Education voted 7-0 during tonight's meeting to change school start times ⏰beginning in the 2019-20 school year. Read on to learn more about the more than yearlong exploration, community engagement process & more: https://t.co/97DgTlxR7M — Poudre School District (@PoudreSchools) November 28, 2018

Elementary schools will now start earlier, between 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., while high schools will start closer to 9 a.m.

“The intent behind it was the American Medical Association and others like it have research that shows that kids are safer and in some cases have better academic performance when their start times are at least 8:30 a.m. or later,” said Executive Director of Communications for Poudre School District, Madeline Noblett.

PSD isn’t the first Colorado school district to do something like this. Cherry Creek Cchool District, Littleton Public Schools, Brighton’s School District, and Thompson School District have previously moved start times.

Kelly Vanderwoude will have one child in high school and one in elementary school next year. He says he doesn’t mind the change, but it might affect his schedule.

“It’s not a big change to us. We’re new to here anyways. My wife works at a different elementary school so that is going to affect her, so we’re going to have to figure out how to schedule get kids to places.”

PSD has heard similar concerns from other parents, especially when it comes to coordinating childcare and after school activities. They know the transition won’t be easy, but they are asking parents to be patient with them.

“We want folks to know that we are going to be very conscious and very careful as we decide how to implement this board decision,” Noblett said.

LINK: New Start Times For The Poudre School District 2019 School Year

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.