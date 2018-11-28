BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The creator of the popular cellphone accessory PopSockets is getting a special honor. David Barnett was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year by Ernst & Young Global Limited.

The Daily Camera reported Barnett won the award in the consumer products and retail category.

The Boulder-based business has grown 800 percent since its launch in 2014. Barnett gives a percentage of proceeds from sales of his invention to Craig Hospital and organizations that support people with arthritis, Parkinson’s disease and ALS.

In August, Barnett told CBS4 that the idea for PopSockets started with buttons in 2010 at the University of Colorado. Then a professor, Barnett was trying to keep his earbud cord from tangling and he glued the buttons to the back of his iPhone.