Filed Under:Boulder, David Barnett, Local TV, PopSockets, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The creator of the popular cellphone accessory PopSockets is getting a special honor. David Barnett was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year by Ernst & Young Global Limited.

gettyimages 672062054 PopSockets Founder Gets Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

A view of the Popsockets phone grips at The 9th Annual Shorty Awards on April 23, 2017 in New York City. (credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

The Daily Camera reported Barnett won the award in the consumer products and retail category.

popsockets and als 6pkg frame 1349 copy PopSockets Founder Gets Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

(credit: CBS)

The Boulder-based business has grown 800 percent since its launch in 2014. Barnett gives a percentage of proceeds from sales of his invention to Craig Hospital and organizations that support people with arthritis, Parkinson’s disease and ALS.

popsockets and als 6pkg frame 684 PopSockets Founder Gets Entrepreneur Of The Year Award

CBS4’s Kathy Walsh interviews David Barnett in August. (credit: CBS)

In August, Barnett told CBS4 that the idea for PopSockets started with buttons in 2010 at the University of Colorado. Then a professor, Barnett was trying to keep his earbud cord from tangling and he glued the buttons to the back of his iPhone.

