  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CPR Class, Local TV, North Metro Fire Department, Northglenn, Northglenn High School
(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – When Amy Tomshack saw the scenes unfolding in Parkland, Florida she thought about her own school and how she could help if a similar situation unfolded at Northglenn High School.

student cpr class 10pkg transfer frame 60 Girl Scout Organizes CPR Training Class: Somebody Will Be Saved

(credit: CBS)

“I thought to myself ‘How many of those 17 people would still be here today if somebody had known how to do CPR or put on a tourniquet?’” asked Tomshack.

student cpr class 10pkg transfer frame 324 Girl Scout Organizes CPR Training Class: Somebody Will Be Saved

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Amy Tomshack. (credit: CBS)

She couldn’t stop thinking about how more people needed to know CPR and first-aid on campus. In June, she came up with an idea, a class, to have paramedics teach both students and teachers in hands-only CPR and how to treat a wound. She’s also earning a Girl Scouts Gold Award for her work.

student cpr class 10pkg transfer frame 150 Girl Scout Organizes CPR Training Class: Somebody Will Be Saved

(credit: CBS)

“This is what I’m passionate about,” Tomshack said. “I want to be a nurse one day and knowing this information will help me out so much.”

student cpr class 10pkg transfer frame 564 Girl Scout Organizes CPR Training Class: Somebody Will Be Saved

(credit: CBS)

Two paramedics from North Metro Fire Department spent Wednesday afternoon inside a classroom. Teachers, a counselor and about a dozen students took part in the class. Tomshack said it wasn’t hard to find people willing to participate.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“Somebody will be saved,” she said about the training. “I don’t want that to happen to me, my friends, my siblings.”

student cpr class 10pkg transfer frame 240 Girl Scout Organizes CPR Training Class: Somebody Will Be Saved

(credit: CBS)

Tomshack is hoping to have more classes and even hold a donation drive to get enough supplies to have bleeding kits placed around campus.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s