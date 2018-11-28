DENVER (CBS4)– Clarence Moses-El, the man who spent decades in prison for a rape he didn’t commit, may be close to a settlement with the State of Colorado.

Moses-El filed a civil lawsuit in connection with the case last year. The suit claims his civil rights were violated. He requested nearly $2 million under Colorado’s Exoneration Act.

He was released from prison in December 2015 after serving 28 years of his sentence for a 1987 conviction in a brutal rape.

After jurors acquitted Moses-El of rape in his second trail in November 2016, he emerged from court with hugs from friends and family.

Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman announced Wednesday that her office filed a stay of proceedings in the lawsuit, which avoids further trauma to the victim and to halt trial preparation. The stay also signifies that Attorney General-Elect Phil Weiser is interested in settling the claim when he take office in January 2019.

He was allowed to leave prison after another inmate wrote a letter to Moses-El saying he had a lot on his mind and then verbally confessed to the crime. But the Denver DA claims that inmate, LC Jackson, later recanted that confession.

DNA might have been a crucial factor in the case, but that evidence was mistakenly thrown away by Denver police.

The victim’s identification of Moses-El as her attacker came after she previously gave three other men’s names. Moses-El was named after the woman emerged from a dream.