By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enter several days with unsettled weather in the region starting today thanks to a busy jet stream pattern overhead.

That means starting today we’ll deal with several periods of strong and gusty winds with gusts in the mountains and foothills exceeding 50 mph at times.

There will be off and on periods of mountain snow starting today. In fact by tonight there could potentially be a few inches of fresh snow to shovel above 9,000 feet.

At this point there are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Colorado.

Looking ahead two different storm systems will move our way as we approach and move through the weekend. The first Friday and the second on arrives Sunday.

Each one will bring colder temperatures and a chance for snow.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.