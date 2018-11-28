Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enter several days with unsettled weather in the region starting today thanks to a busy jet stream pattern overhead.

That means starting today we’ll deal with several periods of strong and gusty winds with gusts in the mountains and foothills exceeding 50 mph at times.

There will be off and on periods of mountain snow starting today. In fact by tonight there could potentially be a few inches of fresh snow to shovel above 9,000 feet.

At this point there are no watches, warnings or advisories in effect for Colorado.

Looking ahead two different storm systems will move our way as we approach and move through the weekend. The first Friday and the second on arrives Sunday.

Each one will bring colder temperatures and a chance for snow.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Active Weather Pattern Ahead

snowpack Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Active Weather Pattern Ahead

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Active Weather Pattern Ahead

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s