LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police officials say officers were been involved in a shooting Wednesday night. It happened near 10th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Officials tell CBS4 officers responded to reports of someone firing off rounds. Police officers fired back, but no officers were hurt.

LPD Agent involved shooting. Media staging at 10th and Sheridan. PIO enroute. — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) November 29, 2018

It’s unclear if the suspect was hurt or if they were caught.

Further details have not been released.