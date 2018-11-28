THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — A Thornton man was arrested after allegedly telling police he killed his girlfriend and drove the body to Wyoming. Investigators say Jonathan Akin, 22, showed up at the police department in Powell, Wyoming on Tuesday morning. Powell is 500-550 miles northwest of Thornton, depending on the route.

Akin allegedly told officers he killed his girlfriend at the Champion’s Park Apartments at at 2525 East 104th Avenue. Police in Powell contacted the Thornton Police Department to check on the woman. Thornton officers were checking the apartment when officers in Powell found a woman’s body in Akin’s vehicle. Investigators in Thornton confirmed there was a crime scene at the apartment.

Friends and family identified the victim as Autumn Rivera. The cause of death will be determined by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

According to Rivera’s Facebook page, she graduated from Hyland Christian School in Westminster in 2016.

A photo posted on July 30 shows Rivera and Akin together, with her arm looped around his and his hand on her knee.

Akin was arrested on a charge of first degree murder, according to the Thornton Police Department. The website for Wyoming’s Park County Sheriff’s Office indicates that he is facing a charge of mutilation of a dead body. He is currently being held at the Park County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Wyoming, pending an extradition hearing to Colorado.

The investigation is active and on-going. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police Tip Line at 720-977-5069.