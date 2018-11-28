By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4) – A dog stolen from a no kill animal shelter has finally been found. On Nov. 20, a man walked into the MaxFund Animal Adoption Center and stole a 1-year-old Chihuahua named Hope.

A shelter volunteer noticed another man walking Hope around the neighborhood. They got another shelter worker, confronted the man and got the dog back.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man. Officials say the man had a kennel tech bring the dog to a visiting room. When workers at the front desk were busy talking to other people, he walked out the door with the dog.

“He’s come back with more excitement and more energy. I think the adventure put some spring in his step and he’s ready to go home now,” said Kristin Rogers, a MaxFund employee.

Hope came from a hoarding situation in southern Colorado and had been at MaxFund for a couple months.

Hope’s biography on the website states: “I was kind enough in my old home to share everything with 10+ fellow pups and cannot wait to go to a forever home where I will be getting plenty of more attention.”

It’s unclear if anyone was arrested.

Hope is still up for adoption.

