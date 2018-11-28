Filed Under:California Street, Denver's Road Home, Holiday Lights, Homelessness, Local TV, Park Avenue, Sonny Lawson Park

DENVER (CBS4)– A display of holiday lights will do double duty this season, shining a light on the amount of homeless living in Denver. In January, the homeless count showed nearly 3,500 people living in and out of shelters.

On Wednesday, crews put up holiday lights at Sonny Lawson Park along California Street and Park Avenue. There is one bulb for each person on the list.

The City of Denver hopes to increase awareness for the upcoming homeless count in January 2019. That count helps organizations apply for housing and other benefits.

“By the3 end of it, strung along together as holiday lights, that’s going to be the length of 25½ school buses,” said Denver’s Road Home Director Chris Conner.

The lights will be on display through Jan. 28, 2019.

