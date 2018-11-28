GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Two sisters from Greeley were identified as the victims of a collision between a train and a car in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports obituaries identify the victims of the collision in Platteville as 30-year-old Alyssa Marie Montoya and 27-year-old Monica Delores Montoya. Their funerals are scheduled for Friday morning.

Weld County officials have said their car was crossing the tracks just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 20 when it was struck by a freight train. They died at the scene.

The train tracks were marked by a stop sign, but did not have crossing arms. A spokeswoman for Union Pacific said the train blared its horn for 15 seconds before arriving at the crossing.

The collision remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)