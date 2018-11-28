  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alyssa Marie Montoya, Colorado State Patrol, Monica Delores Montoya, Platteville Police, Train Crash, Weld County

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Two sisters from Greeley were identified as the victims of a collision between a train and a car in northern Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports obituaries identify the victims of the collision in Platteville as 30-year-old Alyssa Marie Montoya and 27-year-old Monica Delores Montoya. Their funerals are scheduled for Friday morning.

Weld County officials have said their car was crossing the tracks just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 20 when it was struck by a freight train. They died at the scene.

train car crash deadly Sisters Killed When Train Hits Car In Platteville

Copter4 flew over the car vs. train crash in Weld County (credit: CBS)

The train tracks were marked by a stop sign, but did not have crossing arms. A spokeswoman for Union Pacific said the train blared its horn for 15 seconds before arriving at the crossing.

The collision remains under investigation.

train car crash Sisters Killed When Train Hits Car In Platteville

(credit: CBS)

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s