(HOODLINE) – Looking to uncover all that Stapleton has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local restaurants and breweries, from Southern comfort food to unique brews.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Stapleton, using both Yelp data and Hoodline data to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Four Friends Kitchen

Topping the list is Southern brunch spot Four Friends Kitchen. Located at 2893 Roslyn St., it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 746 reviews on Yelp.

Grab a seat at the counter, or a table indoors or out, and dive into Southern-inspired comfort food. Notable menu options include beignets and fried green tomatoes as starters; and a variety of flavored grits, Southern-inspired Benedicts and omelets, as well as pancakes, chicken and waffles and other breakfast staples, as mains. There’s also meat, seafood and veggie sandwiches, salads and burgers for lunch, and a children’s menu.

2. Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria

Next up is Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria, situated at 8261 E. Northfield Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The shop serves up sandwiches, wraps and plates with Caribbean and Cuban flare. Expect dishes packed with slow-roasted pork, chicken, steak, seafood and many more protein options, and accompanied by classic sides like rice, beans and plantain chips. And while you’re there, look for the crowd favorite: the pork plate with rice and beans.

3. Texas de Brazil

Brazilian steakhouse Texas de Brazil is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8390 Northfield Blvd., Suite 1800, four stars out of 441 reviews.

With locations across the U.S., Mexico, Middle East and East Asia, Texas de Brazil offers all-you-can-eat Brazilian barbecue, salad, hot sides and desserts.

“The lamp and pork was OK, but I must admit that the Brazilian picanha (sirloin cap steak) was really delicious and full of flavor,” said Yelper Victor R. “The service was good, and the servers with the different meats were excellent, always asking and making sure you had everything you wanted.”

4. Hashtag Restaurant

Check out Hashtag Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot at 10155 E. 29th Drive, Suite 120.

In a vibrant, modern space that debuted last July, Hashtag prepares a variety of Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired dishes. Customer favorites include the pork shoulder hash and the El Jefe Burrito. There’s also a selection of breakfast sandwiches, Benedicts, pancake and waffle plates, hashes and omelets, plus snacks like cinnamon rolls and breakfast nachos.

5. Brewability Lab

Finally, there’s Brewability Lab, a local favorite with five stars out of 36 reviews. Stop by 12445 E. 39th Ave., Suite 314, next time you’re in the neighborhood.

In addition to brewing craft beers, Brewability offers jobs and job training to adults with disabilities. According to its website, founder Tiffany Fixter noticed a lack of opportunities while working as a special needs teacher and launched the business in 2016.

On tap, expect a range of flavors — like a raspberry sour, pale ale and coffee porter. And to help employees take orders, available brews are color coded on the menu.

Article provided by Hoodline.