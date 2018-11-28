Filed Under:Chemical Spill, Colfax Avenue, Denver Fire, Lincoln Street, Local TV, State Capitol

DENVER (CBS4)– A building and a parking structure near the state Capitol were evacuated for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning due to a chemical spill. Roads surrounding the area were blocked to traffic during the investigation.

lincoln colfax hazmat 12vo frame 483 Building, Parking Structure Near State Capitol Evacuated Due To Chemical Spill

(credit: CBS)

Just after noon, the Denver Fire Department tweeted that no hazards were found and the area was declared safe.

colfax and lincoln haz mat library cam frame 27944 Building, Parking Structure Near State Capitol Evacuated Due To Chemical Spill

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters rushed to 1580 Lincoln Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a chemical spill. No one was injured.

lincoln colfax hazmat 12vo frame 390 Building, Parking Structure Near State Capitol Evacuated Due To Chemical Spill

(credit: CBS)

colfax and lincoln haz mat library cam frame 10544 Building, Parking Structure Near State Capitol Evacuated Due To Chemical Spill

(credit: CBS)

The chemical spill was putting out fumes so the adjacent building was evacuated. The building is located across Lincoln Street and north of Colfax Avenue.

lincoln colfax hazmat 12vo frame 90 Building, Parking Structure Near State Capitol Evacuated Due To Chemical Spill

(credit: CBS)

The streets surrounding the building were blocked off by emergency vehicles, including the northbound lanes of Lincoln. Lanes reopened at 12:10 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s