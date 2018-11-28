DENVER (CBS4)– A building and a parking structure near the state Capitol were evacuated for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning due to a chemical spill. Roads surrounding the area were blocked to traffic during the investigation.

Just after noon, the Denver Fire Department tweeted that no hazards were found and the area was declared safe.

Final Update for 1500 Lincoln. No hazards were found, area was declared safe, occupants in area have been approved to return, no injuries were reported, emergency crews are leaving area soon and traffic should be back to normal in a short while. — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) November 28, 2018

Firefighters rushed to 1580 Lincoln Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a chemical spill. No one was injured.

Denver Fire is investigating a Chemical spill at 1500 Lincoln. Traffic concerns in area, so alternate routes are highly recommended. Relevant updates to follow… https://t.co/pVgXKtOEE8 — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) November 28, 2018

The chemical spill was putting out fumes so the adjacent building was evacuated. The building is located across Lincoln Street and north of Colfax Avenue.

ROAD CLOSED: #DPD is assisting @Denver_Fire who is conducting an investigation in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street. NB Lincoln is shut down at Colfax. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 28, 2018

The streets surrounding the building were blocked off by emergency vehicles, including the northbound lanes of Lincoln. Lanes reopened at 12:10 p.m.