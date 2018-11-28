DENVER (CBS4)– A building and a parking structure near the state Capitol were evacuated for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning due to a chemical spill. Roads surrounding the area were blocked to traffic during the investigation.
Just after noon, the Denver Fire Department tweeted that no hazards were found and the area was declared safe.
Firefighters rushed to 1580 Lincoln Street just after 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a chemical spill. No one was injured.
The chemical spill was putting out fumes so the adjacent building was evacuated. The building is located across Lincoln Street and north of Colfax Avenue.
The streets surrounding the building were blocked off by emergency vehicles, including the northbound lanes of Lincoln. Lanes reopened at 12:10 p.m.