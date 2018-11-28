DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wans to fill more than 100 permanent and temporary snow plow driving positions as winter quickly approaches. To do so, they are offering a handful of incentives.

CDOT says they are increasing the pay rate from $19 an hour to $22/hour. Retired snow plow drivers can come back and earn $25/hour, or their rate when they retired if it was higher.

“Nationwide, there’s a shortage of drivers that have a commercial driver’s license (CDL), and it’s impacting how many people we have out maintaining our roadways,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Susan Rafferty.

The agency is also offering a housing stipend for some locations. In addition, employees may be hired from out-of-state thanks to a six-month residency waiver.

Applicants can visit the hiring locations below:

Metropolitan Denver

Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Idaho Springs, Empire, Vail Pass, Wolcott)

Northern Front Range (Loveland)

Northwest Colorado (Granby, Rabbit Ears Pass, Walden)

West-Central/Southwest Colorado (Fairplay, Gunnison, Silverton, Telluride)

Eastern Plains/Northeast Colorado (Limon, Hugo, New Raymer, Anton, Sterling)

South-Central (La Veta)

LINK: CDOT Is Hiring