DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation wans to fill more than 100 permanent and temporary snow plow driving positions as winter quickly approaches. To do so, they are offering a handful of incentives.
CDOT says they are increasing the pay rate from $19 an hour to $22/hour. Retired snow plow drivers can come back and earn $25/hour, or their rate when they retired if it was higher.
“Nationwide, there’s a shortage of drivers that have a commercial driver’s license (CDL), and it’s impacting how many people we have out maintaining our roadways,” said CDOT Human Resources Director Susan Rafferty.
The agency is also offering a housing stipend for some locations. In addition, employees may be hired from out-of-state thanks to a six-month residency waiver.
Applicants can visit the hiring locations below:
Metropolitan Denver
Interstate 70 mountain corridor (Idaho Springs, Empire, Vail Pass, Wolcott)
Northern Front Range (Loveland)
Northwest Colorado (Granby, Rabbit Ears Pass, Walden)
West-Central/Southwest Colorado (Fairplay, Gunnison, Silverton, Telluride)
Eastern Plains/Northeast Colorado (Limon, Hugo, New Raymer, Anton, Sterling)
South-Central (La Veta)
LINK: CDOT Is Hiring