By Tori Mason

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Students at Tennyson Knolls Elementary School used art on Wednesday to help California students displaced by wildfires. Classes created posters with messages of solidarity and support for students in Paradise, Calif. who lost their schools to the Camp Fire earlier this month.

Paradise students will return to school in unfamiliar, temporary classrooms next week. The wildfire killed at least 88 people earlier this month.

“The idea is to make the temporary school more kid friendly for these students who have lost so much,” said Tennyson Knolls Principal Heather McGuire.

McGuire’s friend, Jessica McMahon, is a teacher at Ponderosa Elementary School in California. But McMahon lost much more than her classroom.

“She lost her home. She lost everything,” explained McGuire. “She said they don’t need books or anything like that. A lot of other companies are reaching out. So, I thought why not have our kids do something for them that could lift their spirits.”

Students filled the colorful posters with notes of encouragement. They hope their artwork will help students adjust to their new surroundings.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

