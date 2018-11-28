DENVER (AP) — The school board of a struggling school district in Adams County will lose most of its power but will retain the power to hire and fire employees.

The Colorado State Board of Education voted Tuesday on the details of how an outside management group will oversee Adams County School District 14. It’s the lowest performing in the state and the first in Colorado to be put under the control of an outside manager by the state board.

Colorado’s Constitution gives local school boards the authority over hiring decisions and the state board can’t override that.

The district school board will pick the management group but their decision is subject to the approval of the state board.

The state board says the managers must have a research-based approach and proven track record.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)