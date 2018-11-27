(CBS Local) — There were some moments of sheer terror for a first-time hang glider from Florida when his instructor forgot to attach his harness to the glider.

In a video posted on YouTube, Chris Gursky wrote, “My first time Hang Gliding turned into a near death experience as my safety harness was never hooked to the Glider. For 2 Min. 14 seconds I had to hang on for my life! The landing was a rough one, but I lived to tell the story.”

Gursky was in Switzerland when it happened.

In the video, Gursky can be seen realizing he is not strapped in properly seconds after takeoff. He grips the bar tightly and tries to hang on.

The pilot tries to land the glider as soon as possible but can’t do it until more than 2 minutes later.

At one point, Gursky is actually holding on to the bar with one hand while trying to hang on the pilot’s leg with the other.

When they were pretty close to the ground, Gursky let go and lands hard on the ground.

He suffered a broken wrist and torn bicep.

So will he ever do it again?

He actually said yes.