WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Christopher Watts, 33,  pleaded guilty to murdering Bella, 4, Celeste, 3, and Shanann Watts, 34, who was carrying their unborn son Nico.

watts1 Shanann Watts Parents Sue Christopher Watts For Wrongful Death

(credit: CBS)

He was given three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus another two life sentences to be carried out concurrently. Court records show the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 19, the day he was sentenced.

watts sentencing kusa city pool link frame 76574 Shanann Watts Parents Sue Christopher Watts For Wrongful Death

(CBS)

Watts committed the crimes in August and publicly pleaded for his family’s safe return. A few days into the investigation he was arrested.

Investigators found Shanann’s body in a shallow grave on the property of an oil and gas company which Watts worked for before he was arrested. The children’s bodies were found in oil tanks on the same property in Weld County.

copter tuesday am2 1052am anadorko oil tanks frame 51134 Shanann Watts Parents Sue Christopher Watts For Wrongful Death

Copter4 flew over the Anadarko site on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

The judge called it “the most inhumane and vicious crime he had ever seen.”

RELATED: ‘You Heartless Monster’: Shanann Watts’ Father Testifies | ‘We Forgive You’: Mother Of Christopher Watts Speaks

According to The Coloradoan, Shanann’s parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek, are seeking more than $100,000 from their son-in-law. They are also suing Watts for unlawfully terminating Shanann’s pregnancy. According to the paper, the lawsuit claims Christopher Watts “mislead investigators” and made false claims to the media and the public.

A review hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s