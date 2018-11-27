WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Weld County man who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant wife and two young daughters is now facing a wrongful death lawsuit. Christopher Watts, 33, pleaded guilty to murdering Bella, 4, Celeste, 3, and Shanann Watts, 34, who was carrying their unborn son Nico.

He was given three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus another two life sentences to be carried out concurrently. Court records show the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 19, the day he was sentenced.

Watts committed the crimes in August and publicly pleaded for his family’s safe return. A few days into the investigation he was arrested.

Investigators found Shanann’s body in a shallow grave on the property of an oil and gas company which Watts worked for before he was arrested. The children’s bodies were found in oil tanks on the same property in Weld County.

The judge called it “the most inhumane and vicious crime he had ever seen.”

According to The Coloradoan, Shanann’s parents, Frank and Sandra Rzucek, are seeking more than $100,000 from their son-in-law. They are also suing Watts for unlawfully terminating Shanann’s pregnancy. According to the paper, the lawsuit claims Christopher Watts “mislead investigators” and made false claims to the media and the public.

A review hearing for the case is scheduled for Jan. 28.