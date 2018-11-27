  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Phillip Lindsay

DENVER (CBS4) – Will this finally be the week that Phillip Lindsay wins the NFL’s Pepsi Rookie of the Week award? The Broncos running back has just been nominated for the award for the fifth time for his performance against the Steelers on Sunday.

gettyimages 1065229150 Phillip Lindsay Up For NFL Rookie Of The Week For 5th Time

Running back Phillip Lindsay of the Denver Broncos celebrates after a fourth-quarter touchdown at Mile High on Sunday. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“Lindsay, for a rookie, has played at a veteran level. Every game, he shows up. He’s consistent, he’s smart, he’s tough and he makes big plays for us,” head coach Vance Joseph said after Denver defeated Pittsburgh 24-17.

gettyimages 1065231508 Phillip Lindsay Up For NFL Rookie Of The Week For 5th Time

(credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Lindsay rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the game.

The four other rookies who are up for the award are fellow rushers Sony Michel of the Patriots, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Saquon Barkley of the Giants, plus quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Browns. Michel is the only player besides Lindsay who hasn’t already won the award this season.

Fans can cast their vote for Lindsay on a special page of NFL.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s