DENVER (CBS4) – Will this finally be the week that Phillip Lindsay wins the NFL’s Pepsi Rookie of the Week award? The Broncos running back has just been nominated for the award for the fifth time for his performance against the Steelers on Sunday.

“Lindsay, for a rookie, has played at a veteran level. Every game, he shows up. He’s consistent, he’s smart, he’s tough and he makes big plays for us,” head coach Vance Joseph said after Denver defeated Pittsburgh 24-17.

Lindsay rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the game.

The four other rookies who are up for the award are fellow rushers Sony Michel of the Patriots, Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns and Saquon Barkley of the Giants, plus quarterback Baker Mayfield of the Browns. Michel is the only player besides Lindsay who hasn’t already won the award this season.

Fans can cast their vote for Lindsay on a special page of NFL.com.