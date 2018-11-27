(CBS4) – A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting on Interstate 25 at Dry Creek Road. Another is hurt and a third is in custody.

The northbound and southbound exit ramps on Interstate 25 are closed at Dry Creek near the Greenwood Village-Centennial border. Dry Creek Road is also closed around the area of the shooting while the investigation takes place.

Police say the shooting happened after a five mile chase overnight and that the driver was driving a stolen vehicle. Deputies from Douglas County sheriff were the only officers involved in the police action. No officer was hurt.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock told reporters the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department is leading the investigation because the shooting took place in their jurisdiction.