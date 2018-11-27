By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A westerly flow across Colorado will bring warmer temperatures to Denver and the Front Range on Tuesday. The same flow will also cause mountain wave clouds so we’ll call it “partly sunny”. There is a chance clouds will curtail temperatures but regardless, highs will be above normal for late November with at least 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Meanwhile we’ll stay dry statewide on Tuesday. A chance for snow returns to the mountains Tuesday night and continue through Wednesday night but any accumulation should be minor – nothing like the snow we saw in the mountains last weekend.

Wednesday will be mild again and will be our last day with above normal temperatures. Cooler weather returns Thursday and temperatures will gradually decrease through early next week. We should stay dry at lower elevations through at Saturday while a chance for snow continues in the mountains. The best chance for mountain snow should be on Friday.

