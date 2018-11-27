LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say they responded to a report of a possible child abduction near Lasley Elementary School. Officers searched the area near Kendall Street and West Florida Avenue at around noon.

Investigators say all students at the elementary and surrounding schools were accounted for.

The students at Lasley reported seeing an unfamiliar girl possibly being taken from a sidewalk near the school in an unknown vehicle. They say the girl was described as wearing a pink polka dot shirt and skirt or pants with white sparkly shoes.

Just before 10 p.m. officials said no crime has been substantiated.