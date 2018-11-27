DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors voted to designate a home at 26th Avenue and Milwaukee Street as a historic landmark. The vote came on Monday night.

A public hearing is underway to help #Denver City Council decide if 2600 Milwaukee St., the Henderson House, should get landmark designation. Watch on @​ Denver8TV https://t.co/PACPuxtUms. For more information about this and other designations visit https://t.co/ZdltTHV99v pic.twitter.com/QfD7GWj6RU — Denver City Council (@DenCityCouncil) November 27, 2018

The home belonged to Colorado’s first African-American architect, John Henderson. He designed the mid-century home in the early 1960s.

The architect also played a role in designing many Front Range buildings, including parts of the Colorado School of Mines in Golden and the Byron Rodgers Federal Building in downtown Denver.

Henderson passed away this past summer.