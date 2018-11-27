Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors voted to designate a home at 26th Avenue and Milwaukee Street as a historic landmark. The vote came on Monday night.
The home belonged to Colorado’s first African-American architect, John Henderson. He designed the mid-century home in the early 1960s.
The architect also played a role in designing many Front Range buildings, including parts of the Colorado School of Mines in Golden and the Byron Rodgers Federal Building in downtown Denver.
Henderson passed away this past summer.