DENVER (CBS4) – Denver city councilors voted to designate a home at 26th Avenue and Milwaukee Street as a historic landmark. The vote came on Monday night.

The home belonged to Colorado’s first African-American architect, John Henderson. He designed the mid-century home in the early 1960s.

(credit: Historic Denver)

The architect also played a role in designing many Front Range buildings, including parts of the Colorado School of Mines in Golden and the Byron Rodgers Federal Building in downtown Denver.

John Henderson (credit: Historic Denver)

Henderson passed away this past summer.

