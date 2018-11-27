Filed Under:Adams County Court, Bigelow Family, Jeremy Webster, Vaughn Bigelow, Westminster

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A judge has given a Colorado man more time to enter a plea to charges that he fatally shot a 13-year-old boy and wounded three people, including the boy’s mother and younger brother.

Attorneys for Jeremy Webster said Tuesday that they need more time to understand the 23-year-old’s mental health history. Webster is due back in court on Jan. 7.

Suspect Jeremy Webster arrested on June 14, 2018. (credit: CBS)

The Denver Post reports that prosecutors objected to the delay.

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Authorities have said the June 14 shooting outside a suburban Denver dentist office was prompted by road rage.

bigelow family blurred credit gofundme Suspect In Road Rage Shooting Gets More Time To Enter Plea

Bigelow family (credit: GoFundMe)

They say Webster followed 41-year-old Meghan Bigelow into the parking lot after a traffic incident and opened fire, killing 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow.

westminster shooting thursday frame 18290 Suspect In Road Rage Shooting Gets More Time To Enter Plea

(credit: CBS)

Meghan Bigelow and her eight-year-old son, Asa, were seriously injured but recovered. An adult man also was shot.

