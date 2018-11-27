By Matt Kroschel

GYPSUM, Colo. (CBS4) – Critical affordable housing needs are being addressed in the high county with major progress underway thanks to a community coming together. Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley closed on a deal in October to purchase a large parcel of land in Gypsum.

The new property, along with a recent land donation from Eagle County School District, provides Habitat with a seven-year supply of land, enough for 48 additional homes.

“Our recent land purchase in Gypsum not only gives Habitat a number of years of land inventory, but it also will allow us to increase the number of homes that we build annually to better serve the needs of this community,” said Stuart Green, President of HFHVV’s Board of Directors. “In addition, having our land need met for the next few years will allow the organization to focus on other important areas of our work.”

Preschool teacher and single mother Rosa Velasco will soon be a homeowner thanks to the efforts underway now.

“I’m super excited. I can’t wait till we have the keys to my home,” Velasco told CBS4 on Tuesday. “It takes a lot of people. Habitat is a great team that everybody comes together, it’s a good partnership.”

The work couldn’t be done without the help of volunteers.

“It definitely takes a village. All of Eagle County is so great. Eagle County, as a county, is very supportive of Habitat in the valley,” said Mike Colores, a volunteer.

Velasco and her family also volunteered time on her own home. She says she sees the benefit in continuing to give back.

“Me and my kids were talking, even though we donate our time on own home, we still want to continue come out and help other families,” she said.

The need is growing faster than they can build.

“Eagle County looks very different since Habitat built its first home here in 1995,” said John Welaj, Executive Director of HFHVV. “Today, our county is a place where hardworking families can no longer afford a place to call home. There is much to be done and we must work in new and innovative ways to increase opportunities for more families to become homeowners.”

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.