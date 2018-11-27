  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMRudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
    8:01 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cory Gardner, Local TV, Student Loans

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – Most have heard about a 401k for retirement savings. What about one to pay off your student loan? Colorado’s U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner introduced a bill that would allow employers to make tax-free contributions of up to $10,000 a year toward employees’ student loans, with or without an employee match.

student loan bill 5pkg frame 434 Sen. Gardner Behind Bill For Employers To Help With Student Loans

(credit: CBS)

Those who are self-employed could take a before-tax deduction of up to $10,000.

“We’ve seen this kind of idea work for retirements and other savings programs. Let’s put it to work for college,” Gardner said.

student loan bill 5pkg frame 1012 Sen. Gardner Behind Bill For Employers To Help With Student Loans

Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

Four out of 10 people who’ve gone to college, have taken out loans and the College Board reports the average loan is $28,400.

student loan bill 5pkg frame 104 Sen. Gardner Behind Bill For Employers To Help With Student Loans

(credit: CBS)

Edi Rivas-Ojeda among those who has incurred debt. A civil engineering major at Metropolitan State University, he’s working three jobs to pay his way.

“It’s a big weight on the shoulders.” He worries the weight will only get heavier as he takes out more loans. “I think it will probably be a lot by the time I get out. Buying a home sounds really far-fetched.”

student loan bill 5pkg frame 164 Sen. Gardner Behind Bill For Employers To Help With Student Loans

(credit: CBS)

He says Gardner’s bill could help many people pay down their debt earlier.

“Setting up plans isn’t easy and this is what this would do for you. It just starts you off little by little, but everything helps.”

student loan bill 5pkg frame 1702 Sen. Gardner Behind Bill For Employers To Help With Student Loans

(credit: CBS)

While the bill would reduce tax revenue to the federal government, Gardner says it would also allow employees to invest in their future by doing things like saving for retirement sooner, making them less reliant on the government in the long-run.

He suggests it could also be a workplace perk that helps with employee recruitment.

student loan bill 5pkg frame 786 Sen. Gardner Behind Bill For Employers To Help With Student Loans

(credit: CBS)

“One of the biggest concerns I hear around the state is the need for an educated, skilled workforce in Colorado and this would help us attract and retain that workforce,” Gardner said.

Gardner says the bill has bi-partisan support in Congress.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s