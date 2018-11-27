DENVER (CBS4)– There are more places for drivers to charge their electric cars in Denver. On Tuesday, the city unveiled four new high-speed electric charging stations.

The EV Go chargers are located in the Whole Foods parking garage at Union Station. There are nearly 30 of these type of charging stations across Colorado.

“That helps us, it helps the public, it addresses public health concerns and environmental health concerns with emissions from those vehicles and it reduces those emissions,” said Denver Public Health and Environment spokesman Bob McDonald.

Those chargers can give electric vehicles about 90 miles worth of power in just about 30 minutes.