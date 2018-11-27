  • CBS4On Air

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy is back on the job after he was shot and seriously wounded nine months ago. A fellow deputy was killed in that same shooting.

scott stone back at work 6pkg transfer frame 104 El Paso County Deputy Back On The Job After Shooting

(credit: CBS)

scott stone1 El Paso County Deputy Back On The Job After Shooting

Deputy Scott Stone (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputy Scott Stone is on light desk duty after months of physical therapy.

stone El Paso County Deputy Back On The Job After Shooting

Deputy Scott Stone as he’s released from the hospital. (credit: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office)

Stone was shot in the stomach on Feb. 5 when he and other officers tried to arrest a suspected car thief in Colorado Springs. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed. The suspect also died.

scott stone back at work 6pkg transfer frame 1421 El Paso County Deputy Back On The Job After Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Stone says Flick’s sacrifice helps keep him going. He also is working toward back on patrol.

