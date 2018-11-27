EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy is back on the job after he was shot and seriously wounded nine months ago. A fellow deputy was killed in that same shooting.

Deputy Scott Stone is on light desk duty after months of physical therapy.

Stone was shot in the stomach on Feb. 5 when he and other officers tried to arrest a suspected car thief in Colorado Springs. Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed. The suspect also died.

Stone says Flick’s sacrifice helps keep him going. He also is working toward back on patrol.