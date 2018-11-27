  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:21st Avenue, Dashae Eugene Armstrong, Denver Police, DeShea Armstrong, Josh Hayward, Lawrence Street, Local TV, Shooting Investigation, Terrance Wardlow

DENVER (CBS4) – The man killed in a shootout last week in downtown Denver has been identified. The Denver Coroner identified Terrance Wardlow, 59, as the innocent victim in the shooting that also left four others injured.

21st st shooting 5pkg frame 420 Bystander Killed In Gang Shootout Identified

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened Nov. 19 near 21st and Lawrence Street, close to Coors Field. Police arrested Josh Hayward, 24, the next morning on first-degree murder charges and Dashae Eugene Armstrong on federal weapons charges. Armstrong was shot in the leg.

It is CBS4’s policy not to report the names of gangs involved in crimes, but federal authorities announced in a news release Wednesday that Armstrong, 23, is a member of a gang and that the “other shooter” was a member of a rival gang. They said Armstrong has a criminal record that includes drug dealing charges that dates back to 2007. He appeared in federal court last week.

21st st shooting 5pkg frame 1320 Bystander Killed In Gang Shootout Identified

(credit: CBS)

The day after the shooting, Denver police praised those who helped them track down the suspects and emphasized that the shooting was not random.

Hayward remains in custody at the Downtown Detention Center. A detention hearing for Armstrong is scheduled for Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s