DENVER (CBS4) – The man killed in a shootout last week in downtown Denver has been identified. The Denver Coroner identified Terrance Wardlow, 59, as the innocent victim in the shooting that also left four others injured.

The shooting happened Nov. 19 near 21st and Lawrence Street, close to Coors Field. Police arrested Josh Hayward, 24, the next morning on first-degree murder charges and Dashae Eugene Armstrong on federal weapons charges. Armstrong was shot in the leg.

It is CBS4’s policy not to report the names of gangs involved in crimes, but federal authorities announced in a news release Wednesday that Armstrong, 23, is a member of a gang and that the “other shooter” was a member of a rival gang. They said Armstrong has a criminal record that includes drug dealing charges that dates back to 2007. He appeared in federal court last week.

The day after the shooting, Denver police praised those who helped them track down the suspects and emphasized that the shooting was not random.

Hayward remains in custody at the Downtown Detention Center. A detention hearing for Armstrong is scheduled for Tuesday.