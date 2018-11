LITTLETON, Colo. CBS4)– A brother and sister, both living with a rare disease, were surprised on Tuesday with a trip to Walt Disney World. The trip was made possible thanks to Baking Memories 4 Kids, an organization that sells cookies to help children with life-threatening and terminal illnesses.

Six-year-old Cooper and his sister, Campbell, live with Mucopolysaccharidosis type IVA (MPS IVA), a metabolic condition that primarily affects the body’s skeleton.