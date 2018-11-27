By Jeff Todd

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As cold brew coffee continues to gain popularity, two women in Boulder are hoping their different twist can change the industry. Jenny Verrochi and Alyssa Evans have been working on the brew for years. On Tuesday, the concept launched.

“Until about a year ago the technology didn’t exist to make small batches of nitro cold brew, but now it does and this facility in Boulder County popped up so this dream is a reality,” she said.

“Backcountry Nitro is superfood-infused coffee in a can. All organic, no need for dairy or sugar because the nitro makes it smooth and creamy,” said Verrochi. “I make a tea when I make this coffee, and then we infuse that into the cold brew. So goji berries and cacao nibs are just superfoods that add extra antioxidants and energy.”

There’s only one problem, the coffee isn’t available on any store shelves yet. They’ve launched a campaign on Kickstarter to raise the capital needed for another round of canning.

Verrochi and her co-founder, Alyssa Evans, are hoping to grow the company through the generosity of others.

“You pitch your idea to the world and everybody that loves you, knows you, doesn’t know you, is interested in your product… can throw you a small sum of money and in return get some sort of award,” said Evans.

“I think everyone is really excited about this brand,” said Verrochi.

