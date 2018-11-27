DENVER (CBS4)– Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has formally charged a man with murder. It happened at Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street earlier this month. Jonathan Diaz-Jimenez has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the victim was attacked and later died. He has been identified as Anthony Lanford, 66.

Investigators say the suspect asked the victim for money, but when the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect began punching him.

Witnesses rushed to help the man, and the suspect hit one of them and then ran away.

Investigators say Lanford came to his feet, but then fell down and became unresponsive.

Witnesses helped lead police to Diaz-Jimenez, 27. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for an advisement.