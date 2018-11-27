  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anthony Lanford, Denver Police, Homicide, Jonathan Diaz-Jimenez, Lawrence Street, Local TV, Park Avenue West

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver District Attorney Beth McCann has formally charged a man with murder. It happened at Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street earlier this month. Jonathan Diaz-Jimenez has been charged with second-degree murder.

death investigation park ave rs 01 concatenated 140119 frame 0 Man Charged In Attack, Murder After Witnesses Tried To Help Victim

(credit: CBS)

Police say the victim was attacked and later died. He has been identified as Anthony Lanford, 66.

Investigators say the suspect asked the victim for money, but when the victim said he didn’t have any, the suspect began punching him.

jonathan diaz jimenez copy Man Charged In Attack, Murder After Witnesses Tried To Help Victim

Jonathan Diaz-Jimenez (credit: Denver DA)

Witnesses rushed to help the man, and the suspect hit one of them and then ran away.

Investigators say Lanford came to his feet, but then fell down and became unresponsive.

death investigation park ave rs 01 concatenated 140119 frame 551 Man Charged In Attack, Murder After Witnesses Tried To Help Victim

(credit: CBS)

Witnesses helped lead police to Diaz-Jimenez, 27. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday for an advisement.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s