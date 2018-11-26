By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos defensive lineman Zach Kerr joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week at the ViewHouse Centennial.

Kerr and the Broncos improved to 5-6 with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

“It was amazing,” Kerr said of Sunday’s victory. “It was something that throughout the course of the game you kind of felt it. The guys on the sideline; their spirits were high. We never got down.”

The victory was sealed by Shelby Harris’ late interception. Kerr and Harris both play on the defensive line and often rotate in with, or for, one another. It was the first interception of Harris’ career.

“I was super excited. You know the crazy thing, Shelby looked at me and he was like ‘one more play,’” Kerr said of the moments leading up to Harris’ game winning interception. “He kind of looked at me and I waved him off like, ‘no, stay in.’ In order to be a great team I feel like you’ve got to be selfless and obviously I was more than happy for him.”

The Broncos will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday to play a Bengals team that has lost three straight games and five of its last six. Despite the Bengals poor record, Kerr insists the Broncos will not be taking them lightly.

“You don’t want to go out there and pass judgement on anybody. All these guys are in the NFL for a reason. It’s going to be a tough one,” Kerr said.

CBS 4’s Broncos-Bengals coverage begins at 9:30 on Sunday morning with Ford Countdown to Kickoff.

